Home Opinion Cartoon: The Walking MAGAts Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: The Walking MAGAts By Clay Jones - May 19, 2021 9:00 AM 115 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Creepy white female Opinion Cartoon: Grrrrrrrrrreat Peace Negotiator Opinion Cartoon: Gassy Republicans Opinion Cartoon: Foxitus Opinion Cartoon: Tucker abuse Opinion Cartoon: Poopy jobs report Opinion Opinion: Fix our national infrastructure to help bring back American business Opinion Cartoon: McTortoise obstruction Opinion Opinion: Biden's first 100 days filled with climate wins but there's much more to do RECENT POSTS GOP Sen. Rick Scott: The 'real enemy' is 'systemic socialism' National Oliver Willis - May 19, 2021 St. Louis man indicted for pointing gun at BLM protesters announces Senate bid Elections Emily Singer - May 19, 2021 Cartoon: The Walking MAGAts Opinion Clay Jones - May 19, 2021 Conservatives bring abortion, guns, and religion to the Supreme Court National Associated Press - May 18, 2021 McCarthy won't investigate the insurrection. Here are 9 investigations he wanted. National Josh Israel - May 18, 2021