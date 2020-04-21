GOP governor: Trump's new immigration ban 'doesn't make us any safer'

Donald Trump, citing the coronavirus, said he will sign an executive order suspending immigration.

Donald Trump this week announced his intention to sign an executive order suspending immigration to the United States.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" he tweeted on Monday night.

A draft of the order obtained by Bloomberg News reportedly targets "people seeking most types of work visas," denying them entry into the country "for at least 90 days." According to the outlet, the ban "includes exceptions for people seeking jobs in 'food production and directly helping to protect the supply chain,' which could apply to farm workers."

Trump has frequently described the coronavirus as an "invisible enemy."

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) was asked about Trump's latest attack on immigration on Tuesday.

From an April 21 press conference:

REPORTER: Can you respond to the president's immigration order? CHARLIE BAKER: I'm opposed to the decision that the president made, I'm opposed to the order. It doesn't make any sense, and I don't think it makes us any safer. I mean, I just pointed out that the first two people who created the biggest part of the eastern [Massachusetts] spread of the virus were two folks who were here at a business conference, right? So I don't support it; it doesn't make us any safer.

