Chris Wallace forced to tell Trump to stop constantly interrupting debate

Throughout the first presidential debate, Trump repeatedly talked over opponent Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace — and was finally reprimanded by Wallace.

On topics ranging from the economy to the coronavirus pandemic, from race relations to Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Trump bulldozed over any attempt by Biden or Wallace to speak.

"It's hard to get any word in with this clown," Biden said at one point.

About 50 minutes in, Wallace had had enough.

Taking him to task, the moderator stopped to sternly reprimand the White House occupant, reminding him that the country would be better served if viewers were able to hear both men express their stances on the issues at hand.

"I think the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions," Wallace said, and then, to Trump, "I'm appealing to you, sir, to do that."

Trump promptly interrupted Wallace, even while being reprimanded for interrupting.

WALLACE: All right that's the end of the, hey, that's the end of the segment, we're moving on. Vice President — TRUMP: Can I be honest, it's a very important — BIDEN: Try to be honest. WALLACE: No, no — TRUMP: He stood up — WALLACE: No, the answer to the question is no — TRUMP: And he threatened Ukraine — WALLACE: No, sir — TRUMP: With a billion dollars — WALLACE: Sir, sir — BIDEN: That is absolutely not true — TRUMP: When you're on tape doing it, it's on tape — WALLACE: You know what, you're, wait, stop — BIDEN: Not true, not true. WALLACE: You're gonna have — TRUMP: He's on tape — WALLACE: Gentleman, I hate to raise my voice, but — TRUMP: He's on tape. WALLACE: But it seems to be, why should I be different from the two of you? BIDEN Yeah, good point. WALLACE: So here's the deal. We have six segments. We have ended that segment. We're going to go to the next segment. In that segment, you're each ongoing to have two uninterrupted moments. In those two uninterrupted minutes, Mr. President, you can say anything you want. I'm gonna ask a question about race, but if you wanna answer about something else, go ahead. But I think the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions. I'm appealing to you, sir, to do that. TRUMP: Well, and him too. WALLACE: Well, frankly you've been doing more interrupting. TRUMP: Well, that's all right, but he does plenty. WALLACE: Well, less than, sir, less than — TRUMP: He does plenty. WALLACE: No, less than you have.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.