Christian college sues Biden administration to keep transgender students out of dorms

College of the Ozarks alleges its rights to freedom of speech and religion are under attack.

A conservative Christian private college is suing the Biden administration over federal orders that it says violate its constitutional rights to free exercise of religion and free speech.

College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, is suing over a memorandum from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity announced in February, directing its regional offices, Fair Housing Assistance Program agencies, and Fair Housing Initiatives Program grantees to review allegations of discrimination against LGBTQ people received since President Joe Biden's first day in office.

The college claims that it will be forced to house transgender girls and women, whom the complaint calls "biological males," with cisgender girls and women in violation of its constitutional rights.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, a right-wing legal advocacy and training group designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, submitted the complaint on behalf of the college.

HUD issued the document following an executive order issued by Biden on Jan. 20 that directed agencies to implement the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision in Bostock v. Clayton County "that Title VII's prohibition on discrimination 'because of . . . sex' covers discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation."

LGBTQ rights experts say that this has broader implications for LGBTQ rights in housing, education, and more.

In addition to protecting people against discrimination based on sex, race, color, national origin, familial status, and disability when they seek a mortgage or rental assistance or buy a home, the Fair Housing Act includes prohibitions on discrimination in housing at colleges and universities.

College of the Ozarks wants a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the policy under the Administrative Procedures Act, a law that regulates government rule-making. It filed the lawsuit on April 15.