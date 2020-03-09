GOP senator admits 'Republicans don't have a health care message'

Sen. Chuck Grassley said Republicans in the Senate aren't doing their job when it comes to health care.

From the March 7 edition of Breitbart News Saturday:

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY (R-IA): And it happens that Republicans don't have a health care message. That came out strongly and a lot of resentment expressed to the leadership of our caucus in our retreat a week ago Wednesday.

Democrats have a very strong message, and you may have read where the president was irritated in the Oval Office to Secretary Azar because the president had such poor poll numbers on health.

And the reason the president has poor poll numbers on it is because Republicans in the United States Senate aren't working to back him.