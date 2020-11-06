GOP congressman says election loss means end of the country in truly unhinged video

Advertisement

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) posted a video in which he idolized Trump and falsely claimed the election has been stolen.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) posted a bizarre video on Election Night in which he falsely claimed the election had been "compromised."

In the video, Higgins falsely claimed the election was stolen from Donald Trump, and he appeared to try to incite violence from Trump supporters.

Higgins said in the video:

Listen, we don't want a fight, we love our brothers and sisters, disagree though we may, including serious disagreement, none of us want a fight man. However, I have to tell you, that this election, our president won this election, feel my spirit, I'm telling you, our president won this election. And if any American would stand by and allow the total dissolution our our Republic, then you're not an American.

Higgins first posted the bizarre video to his Facebook page, according to 99.9 KTDY, a Louisiana radio station. The video was eventually taken down, but only after it had attracted roughly 3,000 reactions and 1,000 comments.

A number of GOP lawmakers have parroted Trump's dangerous rhetoric in which he falsely claimed there has been rampant fraud in the 2020 election — which Democratic nominee Joe Biden is on the precipice of winning as the last remaining ballots in a handful of states are counted.

Trump and Republicans have claimed that absentee ballots that have broken heavily for Biden shouldn't be counted because of the fraud, but have yet to provide any evidence of fraud itself. That lack of evidence has led judges to throw out Trump campaign legal challenges seeking to stop vote counting.

Higgins' comments went a step further, appearing to call for violence and claiming he has "inside data" that "this election is compromised" — a wild claim which he provides absolutely no evidence for.

Higgins has raised eyebrows with his public comments in recent weeks. On Oct. 23, Higgins sent a bizarre tweet claiming his wife "has the gift of premonition," and describing a dream she had about Americans losing their freedoms.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.