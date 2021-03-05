GOP congresswoman says criticism of her militia ties is a plot against Christians

A truck belonging to Rep. Mary Miller's husband was seen at the Capitol with a decal promoting an extremist militia on Jan. 6.

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) lashed out at criticism of her and her husband's ties to an extremist militia group, characterizing it as an attempt to "scare conservative Christians" and force them to "be quiet."

A truck belonging to Rep. Miller's husband, Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller, was seen with a decal promoting the Three Percenter militia on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington during the Jan. 6 attack on the building by supporters of Donald Trump.

Members of the Three Percenters have been charged in connection with the insurrection.

Democrats in the Illinois House have supported a resolution condemning Rep. Chris Miller and have called for an investigation of his activities on the day of the attack.

Appearing on Springfield, Illinois, station WMAY's "Newsfeed" program, Miller defended her husband's actions, saying he attended rallies attacking the election results "with constituents" and it "never crossed his mind once to be violent."

She went on to complain about the criticism they have both received.

"Their goal is to scare conservative Christians, especially, to be quiet and don't get involved," said Miller. "I can say, they may be coming for us today, but they'll be coming for you tomorrow."

Miller concluded, "I want to tell everybody to grow a backbone and get involved and speak up."

From the March 3 edition of WMAY's "WMAY Newsfeed":

GREG BISHOP, host: I want to get your reaction to Illinois State House Democrats with the resolution of their own targeting your husband, state Rep. Chris Miller, and looking at his truck being in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and also a sticker on the back of his truck. What's behind all of this? MARY MILLER: Okay, well, he wasn't involved in any Capitol riots. He attended, with constituents, the rally; it never crossed his mind once to be violent. We don't advocate violence. We stand for rule of law. Anybody that was violent or broke the law should be arrested and prosecuted, but he had nothing to do with that. And I can tell you, that if the attack is not just him or on me, but it's on all my colleagues — we are all getting vile, vile messages and death threats through misrepresenting and lying about us, taking things out of context — their goal is to scare conservative Christians, especially, to be quiet and don't get involved, and I can say, they may be coming for us today, but they'll be coming for you tomorrow. And I want to tell everybody to grow a backbone and get involved and speak up.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.