Lewandowski fired from 'Trumpworld' following allegations of unwanted touching, harassment

A Republican donor accused the ex-Trump campaign manager of touching her without consent and making lewd sexual comments.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has been fired from his role as chair of Donald Trump's super PAC after a donor accused Lewandowski of touching her without her consent, stalking her, and making inappropriate, graphic sexual comments.

The firing came hours after Politico reported on the allegations from Trashelle Odom, who along with her husband, Idaho construction executive John Odom, are Republican Party donors who have given the super PAC $100,000.

"Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service," Taylor Budowich, a spokesperson for Trump's super PAC, tweeted Wednesday night. "He will no longer be associated with Trump World."

Odom accused Lewandowski of repeatedly touching her leg and later her buttocks, as well as bragging about his sexual performance and the size of his genitalia. The incidents allegedly occurred at a fundraiser for the super PAC in Las Vegas over the weekend. Four attendees of the event have confirmed details of Odom's story, according to Politico.

Politico went on to report that Odom and her husband threatened to pull their donation to the super PAC if Lewandowski was not forced out.

This is not the first time Lewandowski has been accused of or caught committing inappropriate behavior.

In 2017, Trump-supporting singer Joy Villa accused Lewandowski of slapping her buttocks twice at a party at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Villa filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department detailing the incident.

And in 2016, Lewandowski was charged with battery after he was caught on camera grabbing the arm of female reporter Michelle Fields at a campaign event in Florida. Prosecutors in Florida later dropped the charge.

Trump's super PAC will now be run by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a Trump supporter who herself was caught in a scandal when she endorsed Trump's 2016 campaign after receiving a $25,000 donation from Trump's foundation. It raised questions about whether there was a quid pro quo involved and whether the donation was illegal, as foundations cannot make political contributions.

In December 2018, Trump's foundation shut down amid a lawsuit from then-New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood that accused the foundation of "a shocking pattern of illegality involving the Trump Foundation – including unlawful coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing, and much more."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.