GOP candidate uses coronavirus in attack ad after McConnell condemns it

Mitch McConnell has called for his opponent to stop 'negative political advertising' during the coronavirus outbreak.

Corky Messner, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, is running ads attacking Democrats for being too critical of Donald Trump's coronavirus response. The ads come after top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell called for a halt to campaign ads by his opponent, Democratic candidate Amy McGrath, during the COVID-19 crisis.

One of Messner's Facebook ads, running since March 9, says Trump's "bold, early actions (like the travel ban) have helped limit the effects of Coronavirus on American soil."

"We need to be supportive of him at this critical time, unlike the Democrats who continually criticize the President no matter what he does," the ad says.

While Messner continues to run ads politicizing the coronavirus crisis, McConnell's campaign has demanded his opponent for his Kentucky Senate seat stop running any political ads during the pandemic.

"Amy McGrath's decision to blanket the airwaves with deceitful ads during the coronavirus outbreak is tasteless and shameful," McConnell's campaign manager Kevin Golden said Monday.

"As Kentuckians adjust their daily lives and schedules to help stem the outbreak, the last thing they need to see on TV is negative political advertising. The McGrath campaign must stop airing all of their advertisements," Golden added.

Senate Republicans' campaign arm also has railed against any efforts to "politicize a disease that knows no party." Jesse Hunt, National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson, said Thursday, "If Democrats want to be seen as working toward a bipartisan solution on this incredibly serious issue, then they should cease using it to try to score cheap political points."

Meanwhile, experts have widely panned Trump's coronavirus response.

Despite Trump claiming less than a month ago that the number of cases in the United states would be "going to be down to close to zero," the CDC has now confirmed at least 4,226 cases and 75 deaths due to COVID-19.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.