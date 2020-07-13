Vast majority of Republicans in swing states support the virus aid McConnell is blocking

A poll of 2020 battleground states finds 76% of voters support the latest coronavirus aid package proposed by House Democrats, including a majority of Republican voters in key states.

The vast majority of swing-state voters back the House Democrats' latest coronavirus relief proposal, according to a new poll. The bill, which is currently being blocked by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is also supported by most GOP voters.

A new poll by progressive think tank Data For Progress and the Justice Collaborative Institute, released Friday, found that 76% of voters polled in key presidential or Senate 2020 battleground states support the emergency response legislation. Just 16% opposed it.

Among those surveyed, Republicans favor the bill 68% to 25%. Independents also back it, 77% to 13%.

The poll surveyed voters in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The bill, known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, passed the House in May on a 208-199 vote. It would provide trillions of dollars to address the public health and economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, extend expiring unemployment benefits, and provide $1 trillion in aid to struggling states and localities — including Kentucky. It also includes $75 billion for testing, tracing, and treatment, and billions more for hazard pay, child care, and workplace safety for essential workers.

But the bill has stalled in the Senate, where McConnell (R-KY) has mocked it as "dead on arrival" and refused to even bring it up for a vote.

Instead, he recently sent home his colleagues for a two-week recess. He has promised he will offer his own legislation eventually.

"I'll be unveiling something which will be a starting point in a few weeks and we'll be dealing with the administration and the Democrats," he told Kentucky voters last week. He indicated that his proposal would focus mainly on helping the hospitality industry and on taking away the right of people who get infected to sue liable businesses.

While the nation waits on McConnell, cases and deaths are spiking and millions of Americans remain out of work. More than 3.2 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus so far and at least 134,572 have died. The unemployment rate remains at more than 11% as of June's data.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.