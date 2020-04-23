Transgender people were already in danger. Then coronavirus came.

Transgender people are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 due to the economic and social barriers they face.

Hundreds of thousands of transgender people are at risk for serious illness from COVID-19, partly due to financial strain and concerns about transphobia in health care, according to a Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law study released on Wednesday.

That's why LGBTQ advocacy groups have been demanding that Congress and state governments respond accordingly.

"As in all emergencies, the most vulnerable are the most at risk during the COVID-19 crisis," Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David said this month.

David is asking for states to collect more data to measure the impact of COVID-19 on those most at risk so policymakers can respond with prevention and treatment strategies.

He also called on Congress to consider the impact of COVID-19 on LGBTQ people and black people in future stimulus packages. His organization said the federal government is failing to address or even acknowledge how people of color are disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

"Data is emerging showing Black communities are contracting and dying from the virus at particularly high rates, and our own research shows the economic and health impacts this pandemic may have on LGBTQ people," David said.

This week, nearly 200 organizations, which included many national LGBTQ advocacy groups, sent a letter to Congressional leaders. It requested that they include provisions that ensure LGBTQ people are not excluded from or otherwise discriminated against in programs and services funded by federal COVID-19 response legislation.

The Williams Institute estimated that a large number of transgender people have health conditions that could put them at risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that people who are immunocompromised, which includes people who have poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and people with underlying medical conditions, such as lung disease serious heart conditions, diabetes, and asthma, are at higher risk for severe illness.

According to the Williams Institute study, which uses data from the U.S. Transgender Population Health Survey, 208,500 transgender adults have asthma, 81,100 have diabetes, 74,800 are living with HIV, and 72,700 have heart disease — out of 1.4 million U.S. adults who identify as transgender.