Local news mocks GOP senator for hiding from press in his own state

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) is facing a barrage of criticism from the media in his home state for his habit of hiding from the press.

A Denver newscaster called out Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado on Monday for his habit of avoiding the press in his own state.

"Republican Sen. Cory Gardner emerged from hiding for some impeachment questions," Kyle Clark, an anchor with 9 News Denver, said. Clark characterized Gardner's brief interaction with the press as a "rare instance."

That instance occurred on Monday, when Gardner took questions before a Senate vote, according to CPR News, who also characterized the event as a "rare moment." Gardner was asked about former Trump official John Bolton's willingness to testify in a Senate impeachment trial, but the Colorado senator avoided the question by pivoting to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying there will be no trial until the House sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Advertisement Loading...

After reporting Gardner's answer to his audience, Clark took one more swipe at his state's junior senator, who is up for reelection in November.

"Obviously, we would prefer to ask elected officials our questions directly," Clark said. "But Sen. Gardner does not respond to our questions. So we figured that you should probably just hear anytime he makes a rare comment about impeachment."

The news program was the second time that day Gardner was called out by the media in his own state for his silence. Denver residents woke up Monday morning to a front-page Denver Post story criticizing Gardner for avoiding Colorado media.

"Gardner's silence dates back months," the Post reported. "His public appearances, never numerous in 2019, were rarer still this fall. He has avoided conservative talk radio, once a political safe space, along with most news media. His office agreed to arrange an interview with The Denver Post in Washington, D.C., during the House impeachment process, but later said he was unavailable and instead emailed a statement criticizing that process."

The Post noted that the last time Gardner met with the state-based press in any meaningful way, he "made national headlines for refusing to say whether it's inappropriate for an American president to ask a foreign government to investigate a political rival." Despite the fact that it is against the law to seek foreign assistance in an election, Gardner refused to answer the question 12 times in one day.

Gardner faces reelection in a state that recently voted for complete Democratic control of the state government, from the governor to both chambers of the state legislature. Gardner has fully embraced Trump, endorsing Trump's reelection campaign even though only 37% of Coloradans have a favorable view of Trump.

Then again, even fewer Colorado residents — just 33% — have a favorable opinion of Gardner.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.