Biggest conservative conference to feature 'play' about FBI agents Trump loves to mock

Attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference will have a new form of entertainment at the annual gathering this week: a showing of a "play" about two FBI officials who Donald Trump and Republicans wrongly claim tainted the Russia investigation.

On Thursday, CPAC will put on a performance of "FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers," in which a cast of D-list actors will read the text messages of former FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. Page and Strzok were having an affair during the FBI's probe into the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia.

Fueled by pro-Trump Fox News hosts, Republicans have taken the text messages and run with them, claiming they showed an unfair bias against Trump within the FBI — a bogus claim. Trump even mimicked Page having an orgasm on stage at one of his recent rallies — an action that sparked Page to speak publicly about Trump's attacks on her.

Dean Cain, who played Superman on television in the 1990s, plays Strzok, while Kristy Swanson, who played Buffy in the 1992 film "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," plays Page.

In addition to the play, CPAC will also offer Trump supporters a buffet of red meat.

There will be multiple panels featuring Trump-supporting Republican members of Congress talking about Trump's impeachment, which the conference is calling "the coup."

Both Mike Pence and Trump will also speak at the event; Pence is speaking on Thursday morning, while Trump will speak on Saturday.

At last year's CPAC, Trump tossed his script and spoke for more than two hours in an off-the-rails speech filled with lies and mistruths.

At the time, Trump had had an awful week. He returned from a summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un without getting any of the concessions he wanted, leading to widespread criticism and mocking of his trip. And his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen had just testified before Congress, in which he called Trump a "racist," a "con man," and a "cheat."

While the theme of Trump's speech this year is unknown, it is like that he will still be raging about impeachment, despite an acquittal from GOP senators after the only impeachment trial in history that did not call witnesses.

