GOP congressman calls endorsements 'meddling.' Here are 17 times he 'meddled'

When Obama does it, it's 'meddling.' When Dan Crenshaw does it, it's fine.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) complained on Monday that former President Barack Obama was interfering in local politics by endorsing Crenshaw's opponent in the race for his House seat.

"Obama is now meddling in races across Texas, including mine. His goal? Help Democrats spread the most radical agenda in a century. He's no moderate. Neither are his candidates," Crenshaw tweeted. He highlighted Obama's endorsement of Democrat Sima Ladjevardian in the district he currently represents as well as other candidates across the country.

But Crenshaw has a long record of offering similar "meddling" on behalf of other Republican candidates and gratefully accepting it for himself.

He has endorsed candidates in an array of races, including many Republicans running outside of Texas.

Crenshaw's endorsements include:

Sept. 9, 2019: Crenshaw endorsed Fiona McFarland for a Florida state House seat.

Oct. 12, 2019: Crenshaw endorsed Tony Gonzales in Texas' 23rd Congressional District.

Oct. 21, 2019: Crenshaw endorsed Jeanne Ives in Illinois' 6th Congressional District.

Dec. 4, 2019: Crenshaw endorsed Jason Church in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.

Dec. 9, 2019: Crenshaw endorsed Texas state Rep. Sam Harless for reelection.

Jan. 20, 2020: Crenshaw endorsed August Pfluger in Texas' 2nd Congressional District.

Jan. 21, 2020: Crenshaw endorsed Nick Freitas in Virginia's 7th Congressional District.

Jan. 29, 2020: Crenshaw endorsed Daniel Gade for U.S. Senate in Virginia.

Feb. 18, 2020: Crenshaw endorsed Rep. Kay Granger for reelection in Texas' 12th Congressional District.

Feb. 20, 2020: Crenshaw endorsed Mike Garcia in California's 25th Congressional District.

Feb. 21, 2020: Crenshaw endorsed Jesse Jensen in Washington's 8th Congressional District.

March 5, 2020: Crenshaw endorsed Lynne Blankenbeker in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District.

April 7, 2020: Crenshaw endorsed Alek Skarlatos in Oregon's 4th Congressional District.

May 1, 2020: Crenshaw endorsed Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

May 8, 2020: Crenshaw endorsed Peter Meijer in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District.

May 27, 2020: Crenshaw endorsed Lisa Song Sutton in Nevada's 4th Congressional District.

July 21, 2020: Crenshaw endorsed Tiffany Shedd in Arizona's 1st Congressional District.

In addition to offering his "meddling" in those races, Crenshaw has also highlighted endorsements he has received. His website notes that he has been backed in his campaigns by former House Majority Leader Dick Armey, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), and members of the Texas House Freedom Caucus.

The Crenshaw campaign did not immediately respond to an inquiry for this story.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.