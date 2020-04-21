Texas official on reopening country: 'There are more important things than living'

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick previously called on the elderly to sacrifice their lives by reopening business during the pandemic.

In late March, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) said elderly people at risk for infection and subsequent death from coronavirus should nonetheless return to work.

Patrick was widely criticized and condemned for his stance.

Appearing on Fox News on Monday night, Patrick made clear he remains devoted to his potentially deadly position.

Advertisement Loading...

From the April 20 edition of Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight":