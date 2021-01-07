DC mayor: Attack on Capitol is what Trump 'wanted to happen'

Advertisement

Mayor Muriel Bowser also warned that Trump could still do serious 'damage' to the country before leaving office in two weeks.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Thursday said Donald Trump "must be held accountable" for the attack on the U.S. Capitol and expressed concern about damage he might do before leaving office.

"We know that the current president must be held accountable for this unprecedented attack on our democracy," Bowser said in a press conference.

"We must not underestimate the damage he can do to our nation and our democracy over the next two weeks."

Trump is facing widespread criticism after he encouraged supporters to march on the Capitol Wednesday, which resulted in an attack on the federal building that left four dead.

More than a dozen law enforcement officers were injured in the chaos, and scores of pro-Trump extremists were able to force their way into the Capitol where they talked about executing lawmakers and the vice president for daring to reject Trump's demand to overturn the election; stormed the Senate floor, taking pictures from the dais and hanging off the railings; trashed and vandalized offices and hallways; broke windows; and stole furniture and personal items off desks, including a senator's laptop.

Trump later expressed admiration and support for the terrorist attackers.

From a Jan. 7 press conference:

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.