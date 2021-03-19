Lawmaker officially moves to expel Greene from Congress for inciting 'political violence'

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) introduced the resolution Friday morning.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) on Friday morning formally introduced his resolution to expel Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, saying she presents a danger to lawmakers and should not be allowed to serve.

"I believe some of my Republican colleagues, and one in particular, wish harm upon this legislative body," Gomez said in a speech on the House floor. "And I'm not saying this for shock value, it's the conclusion I drew after a member of Congress advocated violence against our peers, the speaker, and our government."

"I take no joy in introducing this resolution," Gomez added. "But any member who incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled. And I'll do everything I can, in my power, to protect our democracy and keep all my colleagues safe."

Gomez had said in January he was planning to introduce a resolution to expel Greene. He said at the time that Greene deserved expulsion because she supported calls to execute House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Facebook posts in 2018 and 2019.

At that time, research group Media Matters for America uncovered social media posts in which Greene spread antisemitic conspiracy theories and said mass school shootings were hoaxes intended to gin up support for gun control, among other things.

These posts were found in addition to other racist, antisemitic, and Islamophobic comments Greene made that had already surfaced.

Just months into her tenure, Greene has roiled the House by forcing pointless motions that slow down the business of Congress, angering even her own Republican colleagues.

A two-thirds majority is needed to expel a member from Congress. And while frustration is growing within the GOP ranks with Greene, there still may not be enough Republicans who would vote to expel her.

The House voted in early February to remove Greene from her committees after the comments Greene made advocating for Pelosi's execution surfaced. Yet only 11 Republicans voted with Democrats on that action.

