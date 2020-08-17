School nurse: 'All I can think about is keeping my kiddos safe' from virus

El Paso nurse Michelle Beebe spoke at the Democratic National Convention, saying keeping students safe amid the raging pandemic was her first priority.

The first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention featured a school nurse from El Paso, Texas, who spoke to how the COVID-19 pandemic had made her job more challenging, saying presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had a plan to help the country regain some sense of normalcy.

Michelle Beebe was one of a number of Americans featured in the first hour Monday night's convention proceedings. Each talked about how Donald Trump's policies over the past four years had hurt their livelihoods.

Beebe spoke specifically about how Trump's failures to contain the coronavirus early had made returning to schools unsafe.

Still, she said, "I am committed to take care of my family, my students, and all my staff at my school. I will do whatever it takes to ensure that we are all ready to go back to school safe and healthy."

She was proceeded by a business owner, a farmer, and a racial justice activist who spoke about how Trump had negatively impacted their lives.

From Night 1 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention:

We've already started school, but it is a little challenging because every day something seems to change. We start one way one day, and have to change it the next day. And I know that right now it's kind of sad not to see the kiddos when we are back. But I know that will change. We will have to adapt and persevere. But honestly right now all I can think about is keeping my kiddos safe. I know back in March, you know we had them at home and we were doing okay, but now they're wanting us to take them back to school. And it's a little scary with all the uprise in COVID cases. And so I just want to say that I am committed to take care of my family, my students, and all my staff at my school. I will do whatever it takes to ensure that we are all ready to go back to school safe and healthy. And I know that I am optimistic to move forward with our life, and Joe Biden will be the one to take us there. I just want to say for everyone to please remember to wash their hands and wear their mask because we're all in this together.

