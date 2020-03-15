Biden: 'No one will be deported at all' in my first 100 days in office

From the March 15 Democratic presidential primary debate:

VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: The first hundred days of my administration, no one, no one will be deported at all. From that point on, the only deportations that will take place are commissions of felonies in the United States of America.

ILIA CALDERÒN, Univision: So to be clear, only felons get deported —

BIDEN: Period.

CALDERÒN: — everyone else is safe?

BIDEN: Yes. Yes. And the reason is it's about uniting families. It's about making sure that we can both be a nation of immigrants as well as a nation that is decent.