Every Democrat in Congress is vaccinated against COVID-19. Republicans, not so much.

As the mask mandate is lifted for those who are vaccinated, CNN reports that a large chunk of Republicans in Congress have yet to receive their shots.

One-hundred percent of Democrats in both the House and Senate have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but their GOP counterparts lag far behind, according to a report published Friday by CNN.

CNN's report comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, save for some circumstances, including flying on an airplane or going to a hospital or doctor's office.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn't yet lifting the mask mandate in the Capitol, as a major chunk of Republicans are not vaccinated, with some telling CNN that they don't ever plan on receiving the jab.

According to CNN's report, less than half of House Republicans — or 44.8% — reported being vaccinated against COVID-19. That amounts to 95 of the 212 Republicans in the lower chamber. Meanwhile, every single one of the 219 House Democrats is vaccinated, CNN reported.

"Congressional republicans should be embarrassed," Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) tweeted in response to CNN's report. "Get vaccinated."

As for the Senate, all 50 Democrats reported being vaccinated, while 48 of the 50 Republican senators said they are vaccinated.

A number of Republicans said they are refusing to take the vaccine because they already had COVID-19 — even though that goes against the CDC's guidance.

"You should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19," the CDC wrote in an FAQ about the COVID-19 vaccines. "That’s because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again."

Sens. Ron Johnson (WI) and Rand Paul (KY) saying they won't get the vaccine because they already had COVID-19. Johnson has spread anti-vaccine disinformation, while Paul has also spread misinformation in attempts to troll Dr. Anthony Fauci — the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has been helping run the COVID-19 response since the start of the pandemic.

Other Republicans — such as Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie — similarly told CNN that they won't get vaccinated because they already had COVID-19.

While others, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, simply refused to say whether they are vaccinated or not.

The disparities in vaccination rates between the two political parties in Capitol Hill mirrors the kind of vaccine hesitancy polling from across the country.

A Monmouth University poll from April found that partisanship was the "main distinguishing factor among those who want to avoid the vaccine altogether."

The poll found a whopping 43% of Republicans said they won't get vaccinated, as opposed to just 5% of Democrats who say the same.

A look at vaccination rates in states across the country bears this out, with states Democrats win by wide margins reporting more people vaccinated than states Republicans win.

