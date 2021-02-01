Democrats aren't waiting for GOP to do something about Marjorie Taylor Greene

'Republicans won't police their own.'

House Democrats introduced a resolution on Monday to strip Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) of her House committee assignments, following reports that Greene had backed a call for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be killed.

The proposed resolution was in response to a recent CNN article that noted Greene had "liked" a Facebook comment from January 2019 that said "a bullet to the head would be quicker" to remove Pelosi from her position. Greene also liked comments about executing "deep state" FBI agents who were not loyal to Donald Trump, according to CNN.

The resolution was cosponsored by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch of Florida, as well as Connecticut Rep. Jahana Hayes, and would remove Greene from her assignments in the House Education & Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee.

Despite Greene's actions, Republican leaders have refused to hold her accountable, and only a few GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL), have called for her to be punished.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has faced increasing pressure to deal with Greene, has virtually refused any action against her thus far. Instead, he told Axios in late January that he would have a "conversation" with the Georgia congresswoman.

When Greene was first elected to the House, McCarthy notably told Americans to give her an "opportunity" to serve, despite her active support for unfounded and violent conspiracy theories.

Frustrated Democrats have since decided to take matters into their own hands.

"If Republicans won’t police their own, the House must step in," Schultz told reporters on Monday.

Greene has come under fire for a number of other controversies in recent months.

Last September, when Greene was still a congressional candidate, she posted a since-deleted picture of herself wielding a rifle next to three Democratic congresswomen known as "The Squad," Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), and Rashida Tlaib (MI).

"America needs fighters who speak the truth. We need strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart. Americans must take our country back. SAVE AMERICA," Greene wrote in the post.

In 2018, Greene appeared to boost a violent threat about executing former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for their support of the Iran nuclear deal, according to CNN. She was responding to a Facebook commenter who had asked, "Now do we get to hang them?" with her own comment saying, "We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off."

In February 2019, Greene suggested in a Facebook video that Pelosi should be executed for treason, the network noted.

Greene has long supported baseless conspiracy theories suggesting mass shootings, such as the 2018 Parkland tragedy, are "false flag" attacks staged to take people's guns, and the QAnon conspiracy, which claims a secret international cabal of top Democrats and celebrities are engaged in global child-sex trafficking and cannibalism.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.