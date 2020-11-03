Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen reelected in New Hampshire

Advertisement

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's GOP challenger Corky Messner is from Colorado.

New Hampshire Democrat Jeanne Shaheen has won a third term in the Senate, defeating Republican Corky Messner and Libertarian Justin O'Donnell.

The former governor has promoted her record of working across party lines to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, secure funding to address the opioid crisis and improve veterans' access to health care.

Messner, an Army veteran and attorney, argued the state would be better served by a political outsider.

Shaheen was the first woman elected governor of New Hampshire.

___

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware has defeated Republican challenger Lauren Witzke to win reelection.

The victory comes a decade after Coons won a special election to fill the Senate seat once held by Democrat Joe Biden. Since then Coons has voted solidly with Democrats while also seeking out ways to work across the aisle.

Witzke is a conservative activist and political newcomer who soundly defeated the Delaware GOP's endorsed candidate in the Republican primary. The Republican has defended the neo-fascist Proud Boys, and previously promoted the baseless, far-right conspiracy theory QAnon.

___

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois has been reelected to a fifth term, handily winning over four lesser-known challengers.

The 75-year-old Durbin is the Senate's second-highest ranking Democrat. He was first elected in 1996 and has been Democratic whip since 2005.

The candidates vying to replace him in Illinois' only statewide race included Republican former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran and Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, who ran under his own party.

___

Democratic Sen. Edward Markey, a Massachusetts fixture in Congress since the mid-1970s, has won reelection.

Markey easily defeated Republican challenger Kevin O'Connor to win a third term. The 74-year-old Markey has represented the state in Washington for decades — first in the House, starting in 1976, before winning John Kerry's former Senate seat in 2013. After completing Kerry's term, Markey won reelection in 2014.

Markey's bigger test came earlier this year, when he overcame a hard-fought primary challenge from fellow Democrat Joe Kennedy III, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy and a member of Massachusetts congressional delegation.

New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker has won a second full term in the Senate.

Booker defeated Republican Rik Mehta, a business executive with a law degree and a doctorate in pharmacy.

Booker ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for president this year. While he lost the nomination to former Vice President Joe Biden, Booker had a lock on Democratic support in the state, winning Gov. Phil Murphy's endorsement.

His victory cements New Jersey as a Democratic stronghold. The last Republican elected to the Senate was Clifford Case in 1972.

___

Democrat Jack Reed of Rhode Island has easily defeated Republican challenger Allen Waters for a fifth Senate term.

Reed cruised to victory over Waters, an investment consultant who mounted earlier unsuccessful campaigns for state Senate and U.S. Senate in Massachusetts.

The 70-year-old Reed was first elected to the Senate in 1996. He's a lawyer and military veteran who previously served three terms in the House. He's a senior member of the powerful Appropriations Committee and the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee.