Nunes: Biden is 'limping' to the White House despite beating Trump by 6 million votes

Biden won more votes for president than any other candidate in history.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Sunday described President-elect Joe Biden as "limping" into office despite his overwhelming election win.

"This is a guy who's limping into the presidency, he was the first guy to run a successful campaign from a basement without actually going out and intermingling with the people," Nunes told Fox Business.

Nunes's appearance was focused on promoting Donald Trump's ongoing — and failing — attempts to steal the election that he lost.

In reality, Biden won the Electoral College with the same margin as Trump did in 2016, 306-232, which Trump then called a "landslide." And Biden won the popular vote by over 6 million votes.

In fact, Biden's margin of victory over Trump is the second-largest popular vote margin of the six presidential elections held in the 21st century, and Biden broke former President Barack Obama's record for receiving the most votes for a president in history.

Nunes also claimed that Democrats were "destroyed" at the congressional level, but while the Democrats won fewer seats than had been expected, the party retained its majority and recently reelected Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to another term as speaker of the House.

When Congress reconvenes, Nunes will continue be in the House minority with his fellow Republicans.

From the Nov. 22 edition of Fox Business' "Sunday Morning Futures":

DEVIN NUNES: Look, this is a very close election. It's in Joe Biden's best interests, and his overlord Obama, that sits a mile from the White House like we talked in the last segment, they ought to be the ones that are asking for every vote to be legally counted. MARIA BARTIROMO, Fox Business: Right. NUNES: Because you have to remember, the Democrats got smashed in this election, they got destroyed at the state level, the local level, congressional level, and the Senate level, assuming that we win these two seats in Georgia. BARTIROMO: Yeah. NUNES: So this is a guy who's limping into the presidency, he was the first guy to run a successful campaign from a basement without actually going out and intermingling with the people.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.