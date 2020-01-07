Nunes is still investigating Ukraine whistleblower despite Trump's impeachment

House Republicans are still trying to figure out how to undo Donald Trump's impeachment.

California Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, is reportedly involved in an "active investigation" of the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the impeachment of Donald Trump.

Fox News reported on Tuesday that Nunes first told conspiracy theorist Sara Carter, a contributor to the network, about the investigation.

According to the conservative outlet, Republicans are "looking at" how Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson handled the whistleblower's complaint and how the allegations — repeatedly corroborated by several Trump administration officials — contributed to the impeachment inquiry.

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives in December for abuse of power stemming from his attempts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals by withholding military aid from that nation, as well as his obstruction of the investigation into those attempts. The whistleblower alerted the inspector general to the phone call between Trump and Ukraine's president that was central to the impeachment.

Numerous witnesses testified under oath on the details of the phone call, and Trump himself released a summary of the phone call that matched up with the whistleblower's complaint.

Nunes has frequently used his position on the committee to act as Trump's defender, and during the impeachment hearings he consistently attacked the proceedings rather than address Trump's actions.

During the course of the impeachment inquiry, records of phone calls between Nunes and Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani who reportedly worked on efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government, were released.

Trump is only the third U.S. president in history to be impeached. That impeachment cannot be reversed, regardless of what Nunes might uncover with his investigation.

