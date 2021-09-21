Director of Outreach and Partnerships

JOB TITLE: Director of Outreach and Partnerships

OVERVIEW: The American Independent (TAI) is seeking a full-time Director of Outreach and Partnerships to help our growing team strengthen relationships with lawmakers; candidates and campaign organizations; and other progressive organizations around the country.



RESPONSIBILITIES

Establish and maintain relationships between TAI and lawmakers; candidates and campaign organizations; and other progressive organizations and help establish lines of communication between those entities and the newsroom;

Help identify and pursue opportunities for TAI to partner with organizations interested in expanded media coverage of specific issue areas important to the progressive community;

Ensure partners and like-minded organizations are regularly kept apprised of coverage relevant to their interests and convey feedback to the rest of organization;

Help foster cross-platform promotion of TAI stories and journalists, including on television, radio, and web-based shows.



QUALIFICATIONS

6-8 years of relevant political and/or issue advocacy experience, with at least 2-3 years in or connected to media relations;

Good people skills, communications skills, and strong networks to build on;

Ability to work well with a team in a virtual and/or hybrid workspace.

PAY, BENEFITS, & OTHER SPECIFICS

This is a full-time position with a salary range starting at $90,000 annually, commensurate with experience. Generous benefits package including medical, dental, and vision insurance, as well as paid time off. DC-based is strongly preferred, but not required.

TO APPLY:

To apply, please send an email to talent@americanindependent.com with the subject line “Outreach Director - YourName” and include your resume and a cover letter explaining your interest in the position.

The American Independent is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity of ideas, experiences, and cultures, and we strongly encourage applicants from communities underrepresented in the media, including women, people of color, LGBTQIA individuals, and members of religious minorities. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of race, religion, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, veteran status, or medical condition.