DOJ officially concludes dictator who died in 2013 did not rig election against Trump

A new report confirms foreign governments did not manipulate 'any election results.'

The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday released a report officially debunking the lie that foreign governments rigged voting machines to ensure Donald Trump lost — lies spread by Donald Trump, lawyers connected to his campaign, other Trump allies.

"We — the Department of Justice, including the FBI, and Department of Homeland Security, including CISA — have no evidence that any foreign government-affiliated actor prevented voting, changed votes, or disrupted the ability to tally votes or to transmit election results in a timely manner; altered any technical aspect of the voting process; or otherwise compromised the integrity of voter registration information of any ballots cast during 2020 federal elections," the report says.

The report appears to be referring to the wild conspiracy theory spread by former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell. Powell falsely said at a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters that Dominion voting machines were rigged against Trump by Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, who has been dead since 2013.

Trump later pushed the same lie about the Dominion voting machines, as did other Trump campaign lawyers such as Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.

Dominion has now sued Powell and Giuliani for $1.3 billion, each.

This isn't the first time the lie has been debunked.

In November, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a statement saying the 2020 election was "the most secure in American history."

And William Barr, Trump's attorney general, said there wasn't evidence of any fraud in the 2020 election that would change the outcome.

Meanwhile, dozens of courts threw out lawsuits from Powell that included the lie that voting machines flipped votes from Trump to President Joe Biden.

Aside from the lawsuit from Dominion, Powell is also facing the loss of her legal license over her lawsuits against multiple states.

Michigan's attorney general is seeking sanctions against Powell, while the city of Detroit asked a federal judge to fine Powell and bar her from practicing in the Eastern District of Michigan.

