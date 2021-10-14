GOP Senate candidate says he'd 'absolutely' vote to overturn a Biden win in 2024

Don Bolduc is running in 2022 to try to oust Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

A Republican running for Senate in New Hampshire said he would "absolutely" be willing to block certifying future election results against the will of American voters.

Dean Bolduc is running against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in the 2022 midterm elections.

Bolduc believes in and has promoted the lie that the 2020 election was "stolen" from former President Donald Trump.

The New Yorker's Isaac Chotiner recently asked Bolduc if he "would walk the walk" and vote against certifying election results in 2024, should President Joe Biden win again.

"Oh, absolutely," Bolduc said. "Everybody I talk to believes that in me."

Bolduc said he has already talked to Trump about his campaign.

"Whatever President Trump decides to do, he'll have my full support," Bolduc told the magazine. "Whatever that means. I'm just a little guy, but based off what we're talking about, I want you to know that, whatever he decides to do, he’ll have my full support."

Trump has endorsed several candidates running for office in 2022 who have pushed his lies about "voter fraud" in the 2020 presidential election. The Trump-backed GOP candidates have also voiced support for the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, when diehard Trump loyalists attempted to block certification of Biden's victory.

Trump has endorsed three of the five Republicans running for Senate who either voted to block certification of Biden's win or filed lawsuits seeking to overturn the results of the election. They include Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), and Sean Parnell.

Parnell, who is running in Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary, was a plaintiff in a failed lawsuit that sought to overturn Biden's win in the Keystone State by asking a judge to toss out 2.5 million absentee ballots.

Republicans' attempt to block the peaceful transition of power from Trump to Biden ultimately failed, in part because some Republican senators did not support the effort.

If Republicans were to win control of Congress in 2022, and if the Senate has more Republicans like Bolduc, they could vote to not certify the 2024 presidential election results — which would lead to an all-out constitutional crisis.

Eight Republican senators and 139 Republican House members voted to overturn Biden's win in 2020. The eight senators who voted against certifying the 2020 election results are Ted Cruz (R-TX), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), John Kennedy (R-LA), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

In 2020, Bolduc unsuccessfully ran against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and lost by 15 points. He's now running again to try to oust Hassan, who faces reelection in 2022 in a state Biden won by an 8-point margin.

It's unclear whether Trump would endorse Bolduc — who has a history of controversial and offensive behavior, including joking about locking his wife in the trunk of his car and saying the cause of the Civil war was "gridlock" rather than slavery.

For now, many New Hampshire Republicans are waiting to see if the state's GOP Gov. Chris Sununu will run for Senate. Polls show Sununu would be a strong challenger against Hassan.

The Senate is currently split 50-50 between the country's two major political parties, meaning that Republicans could gain control of the chamber with just one seat.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.