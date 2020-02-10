Trump still losing to all major Democratic candidates after acquittal

Trump is in bad shape heading into the 2020 election, a new Quinnipiac poll found.

If the election were held today, Donald Trump would lose reelection to every major Democratic presidential candidate, according to a Quinnipiac poll released on Monday.

The poll's findings come after the Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit Trump of the two articles of impeachment against him — one for abuse of power and another for obstruction of Congress — suggesting that acquittal did not help Trump's reelection chances.

In fact, the poll found that 55% of American voters believe the Senate acquittal, "does not clear [Trump] of any wrongdoing in the Ukraine matter."

Quinnipiac conducted head-to-head polls between Trump and six Democratic presidential hopefuls. The responses showed:

Former Vice President Joe Biden beating Trump, 50% to 43%.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) beating Trump, 51% to 43%.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) beating Trump, 48% to 44%.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg beating Trump, 47% to 43%.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) beating Trump, 49% to 43%.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg beating Trump, 51% to 42%.

Trump continues to have a low approval rating, with just 43% of Americans saying they are happy with his job performance.

According to Quinnipiac, that is lower than former President Barack Obama's approval rating at this same point in his presidency, when 45% approved of the job he was doing. It's also lower than that of former President George W. Bush, who had a 48% approval rating at this point in his presidency.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.