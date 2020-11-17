Only a handful of GOP lawmakers have admitted Trump lost the election

Advertisement

It's been two weeks since the election.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Monday became the latest Republican to call Joe Biden "president-elect" — a reality that's been clear for more than a week but that Republicans refuse to accept as they go along with Donald Trump's anti-democratic effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election with false claims of massive voter fraud.

Rubio used the term in responding to reporters on Capitol Hill who asked about possible members of Biden's incoming administration, according to the Miami Herald.

"Well that'll be the president-elect's decision, obviously," Rubio told reporters. The reporters had him clarify whether he was in fact referring to Biden by the term, and Rubio replied: "Well, ultimately that's what the results, the preliminary results, seem to indicate. You certainly have to anticipate that's the highest likelihood at this point. But obviously the president has legal claims in court and will continue to pursue those and if that changes, obviously, it'll be something we'll have to deal with."

Two weeks after Election Day, and 10 days since the major media outlets called the election for Biden, few elected Republicans have acknowledged that he won.

Just four Senate Republicans have taken the step of congratulating Biden on his win, according to NPR: Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

Pennsylvania's Pat Toomey has acknowledged that Biden is president-elect. John Cornyn of Texas said Trump's efforts to overturn the election results in the court will likely fail, but did not call Biden "president-elect."

"I have every confidence that come January the 20th, we're going to inaugurate a new president. And I think it will probably be Joe Biden," Cornyn said on Monday, according to NPR.

But other GOP leaders refuse to even acknowledge the idea that Trump lost.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claimed Trump may be inaugurated again on Jan. 20, even though Trump lost reelection in a landslide, by Trump's own definition.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly would not answer questions about whether Biden was president-elect on Monday.

Meanwhile, other top Republicans are working to try to steal the election, among them Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC), who asked Georgia's Republican secretary of state to throw out legally cast votes to help Trump.

Republicans' efforts to undermine democracy by going along with Trump's voter fraud lies could have serious negative implications for U.S. national security.

Trump is refusing to allow Biden access to government employees and intelligence to create a smooth transition of power, blocking the General Services Administration from making the determination that Biden won that is required before he can proceed with transition operations.

And Republicans are not stepping in even to allow Biden access to intelligence briefings.

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford suggested last week that Biden should be getting intelligence briefings, but walked that claim back this week.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.