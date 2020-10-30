Trump bribes voters with promise of relief money — 'after the election'

Advertisement

In an earlier sop to voters, Donald Trump claimed he would give older Americans money to offset the cost of drugs.

Donald Trump told reporters on Friday: "We will have a tremendous stimulus package immediately after the election."

Trump's statement came just a few days after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to put a comprehensive stimulus proposal up for a vote, even though such a package has passed in the House of Representatives.

Trump also predicted that Republicans would retake the House, a scenario pollsters are finding unlikely.

The promise of post-election relief funding is reminiscent of Trump's claim in September that he would send out cards worth $200 in prescription cost discounts to older Americans. That declaration came just as polling was showing strong support from that key voting bloc for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Trump's congressional allies have blocked coronavirus-related economic relief measures.

The Democratic-led House passed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act on May 15. The legislation would have provided stimulus payments to workers, along with relief for states suffering from the economic downturn.

McConnell refused to put the legislation up for a vote in the Senate and said it would not be "appropriate" to consider the measure.

Recent economic figures show 12 million Americans currently out of work and 8 million families pushed into poverty since the pandemic began.

From an Oct. 30 press availability:

DONALD TRUMP: We will have a tremendous stimulus package immediately after the election. And I think we're going to take back the House, I think we're going to do very well in the Senate, a little bit more complex, frankly, and I think we're going to have a fantastic presidential election.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.