Republicans apparently think only votes for Trump are legal

Advertisement

Even Fox News hosts are pointing out they are wrong.

Members of Donald Trump's campaign and Republican officials have doubled down on dubious distinctions between "legal" and "illegal" votes as the election outcome remains unclear.

"IF YOU COUNT THE LEGAL VOTES, I EASILY WIN THE ELECTION!" Trump wrote on Thursday in an official statement. "IF YOU COUNT THE ILLEGAL AND LATE VOTES, THEY CAN STEAL THE ELECTION FROM US!"

Though 22 states and the District of Columbia allow for the counting of ballots postmarked before Election Day that arrive after Election Day, many Trump campaign staffers and Republican legislators have similarly cried fraud — in the absence of any evidence.

Advertisement

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller during a press call on Thursday stated that the campaign has established a presence in major contested states with an eye on the election's outcome.

"We do have people that are on the ground and fighting to make sure that legal ballots are all counted and illegal ballots are not counted," he said.

In a Fox News interview Wednesday night, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also argued that validly cast mail-in ballots were somehow illegal.

"We believe the American people deserve answers, which is why we are in court currently fighting in Pennsylvania," said McEnany. "They want to count ballots that come in three days after. We have election days in this country for a reason, because votes are counted on Election Day."

Host Martha MacCallum pointed out that mail-in ballots and absentee ballots arrive every year after Election Day and are perfectly legal.

"Even if they voted on Nov. 3 in Pennsylvania because they were told that that was OK to do, you're going to throw their — toss their ballot out if it doesn't come in until the day after or two days after?” MacCallum asked McEnany.

McEnany said she believed every vote on Election Day should be counted.

"But it's those that arrive after the Election Day that we are fighting," she added.

Also on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted a rallying cry.