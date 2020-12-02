Trump spends 46 minutes insisting he didn't lose the election — with props

Advertisement

Trump did lose the election, by more than 6 million votes.

Donald Trump on Wednesday posted a rambling, 46-minute-long video to Facebook in which he asserted that he won the 2020 presidential election, which he did not do.

Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Biden received over 81 million votes, the most garnered by a presidential candidate in American history and nearly 7 million more than Trump received.

Biden secured 306 electoral votes, well above the 270 needed to win the presidency, and will be sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021.



In the video, recorded at the White House, Trump rehashed several repeatedly debunked conspiracy theories and claims about the election as he denied once again that Biden won the race.

In one instance, Trump complained (while holding up a visual aid) that "massive dumps" of votes in Wisconsin were suspicious, and that the erosion of a lead he had had on election night as the votes were counted was a "terrible thing."

"I went from leading by a lot to losing by a little. And that's right here, that's at 3:42 in the morning. That's Wisconsin. A terrible thing," he said.

Contrary to Trump's claims, there was nothing suspicious about the counting of votes in Wisconsin. While voters who cast ballots on Election Day favored Trump, votes that came in via absentee ballots heavily favored Biden. Those votes were tabulated overnight and added to the earlier totals.

A recount in the state ordered by Trump ended up adding an additional 87 votes to Biden's lead of 20,565 votes. Biden's victory in Wisconsin was later certified by state officials, as it has been in all six of the states where Trump contested his losses.

Trump also falsely claimed that "illegal" votes had been counted in the race and accused Dominion Voting Systems, a provider of voting system software, of manipulating the results of the election to favor Biden. This conspiracy has been debunked and disproven multiple times.

In fact, Dominion software was used to count votes in 351 of 731 counties in swing states that were won by Trump.

From a Dec. 2 speech at the White House:

DONALD TRUMP: That, Wisconsin, we're leading by a lot, and then, at 3:42 in the morning, there was this. It was a massive dump of votes. Mostly Biden. Almost all Biden. And to this day, everyone's trying to figure out, "Where did it come from?" But I went from leading by a lot to losing by a little. And that's right here, that's at 3:42 in the morning. That's Wisconsin. A terrible thing.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.