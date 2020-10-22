Here are the 37 'biased' questions that sent Trump into a 3-day tantrum

Advertisement

Trump walked out of the interview with '60 Minutes,' complaining of 'bias, hatred and rudeness.'

Donald Trump melted down this week over what he deemed "rudeness" on the part of CBS News reporter Lesley Stahl.

In a combative 37 minute-plus conversation with the "60 Minutes" journalist that took place on Tuesday, Trump repeatedly attacked her and her questions and complained that Joe Biden would not face such tough interrogation.

On Thursday morning, he tweeted, "I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted 'takeout' interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and 'magnificently brilliant' answers to their 'Q’s'."

Hours later, he broke his agreement with CBS News and posted the entire video online.

Here are the 37 questions Trump decried as "bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS."

Why do you want this job? Why do you want to be president again? Let me ask you what you think the biggest domestic priority is for you right now. And who is our biggest foreign adversary? At this stage four years ago, you were behind in the polls like you are now, and you pulled it out. But this time, you have kind of a double migraine. You have unemployment numbers going up, you have COVID cases going up. I mean, it’s like the gods have suddenly decided to conspire against you. Why are you saying they’re [COVID case numbers] not up? Will you at least say cases are up? Let me ask you something about suburban women. You said the other day to suburban women, “Will you please like me? Please?” You’re behind with suburban women in the polls. One of the reasons [you’re behind in the polls] is they don’t feel you’re being upfront about the pandemic. And when you say we’re rounding the corner, and you tell Bob Woodward that you deliberately like to downplay this — are you deliberately downplaying it? What about the unemployment claims going up? How can you ignore that? Are you denying that the unemployment claims have gone up? I want to know if you’re — what? Ignoring the fact that there are unemployment claims? What are you saying? I wonder if you think that masks don’t work. Is that what you’re saying? Do you say masks don’t work? I’m wondering the message that you’re sending with these pictures (of people not wearing masks at rallies)? I’m asking you now about the masks. Why aren’t you getting up there and saying, “I had it. I don’t want you to get it. So please put your mask on.” You promised that there was going to be a new health package — health care plan. You said that it was going to be great, you said it's ready, it's going to be ready, it's all ready, it'll be here in two weeks, it’s going to be like nothing you’ve ever seen before. And of course we haven’t seen it. So why didn’t you develop the health plan? Why haven’t we seen it [the Obamacare replacement]? What about the preexisting [conditions]? Do you want to leave it [Obamacare]? Why not? You said in the briefing room, “nobody likes me, it can only be my personality.” Do you think that your tweets and your name calling are turning people off? This story about Hunter [Biden] and his laptop. Some repair shop found it. The source is Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani, and you’re making this one of the hottest, most important issues in your rallies. This is the most important issue for you to talk about? You think it’s the biggest issue to campaign on? Let’s get back to the name calling and whether you think it’s turning people off? Why are you asking me about going after Biden? You’ve asked me five, six, seven times. Half the country loves you but the other half doesn’t. I’m wondering why? Do you think that you do anything to unify the country? What about the rabid partisanship in the country? Do you take any responsibility for the country being divided against itself? Do you feel that? Can you characterize your supporters? But do you think that when you hold rallies and encourage people to say, “Lock her up …” You don’t say, “Don’t do that.” Why is this still an issue? What about the governor of Michigan, where she had this plot where people were going to [kidnap her]? You are very powerful and the people who love you love you with passion. And if you go after someone like you’ve been going after her, they take it to heart. There are plots and threats ... You want to lock her [Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer] up? When you say “Open up,” you don’t say carefully. You don’t have an aggressive program to say open up with masks, open up with social distancing? What about you saying, “Let’s open up but let’s wear masks”? You don’t want to lock up Gov. Whitmer, but you want to lock up the Bidens, Obama? Do you want to lock up the Bidens? What about Obama? Do you want to lock up Obama? You’ve all but said Attorney General Barr should go after President Obama. If you lose, how would you feel if then-President Biden went after you? You’re the president. Don’t you think you should be accountable to the American people?

Trump then walked out of the interview, cancelling a prearranged segment with Mike Pence.

"I think we have enough of an interview here. OK? That's enough. Let's go," he told his staffers.

He then took to Twitter to complain about the "FAKE and BIASED interview."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.