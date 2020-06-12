Trump says 'result' of ending slavery is 'questionable'

In an interview on Fox News, Trump questioned the 'end result' of Abraham Lincoln's presidency.

Donald Trump on Friday said the "end result" of Abraham Lincoln's presidency was "questionable."

Lincoln led the United States to defeat the pro-slavery Confederacy in the Civil War, during which he signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed enslaved black Americans. Lincoln also championed the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment, which abolished slavery in the United States.

Trump made his comment while claiming that he has "done more for the black community than any other president."

Trump has recently advocated keeping the names of military bases that were named after Confederate leaders.

From the June 12 edition of Fox News' "Outnumbered Overtime":

DONALD TRUMP: I think I've done more for the black community than any other president, and let's take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, because he did good. Although it's always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result— HARRIS FAULKNER, Fox News: Well, we are free, Mr. President. TRUMP: But we are free. FAULKNER: He did pretty well. TRUMP: You understand what I mean. FAULKNER: Yeah, I know, I get it. TRUMP: So I'm going to take a pass on Abe, Honest Abe as we call him.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.