White House trying to oust anyone who isn't a Trump loyalist

Trump's newly installed personnel chief is reportedly asking each Cabinet agency to weed out the 'bad people' from the executive branch.

The Trump administration is reportedly trying to purge political appointees who are not absolute Donald Trump loyalists.

According to Axios, Trump's personal aide John McEntee is leading the effort. McEntee was fired nearly two years ago after he failed to pass a background check and recently rehired as head of presidential personnel.

On Thursday, McEntee reportedly asked White House liaisons from each Cabinet agency "to identify political appointees across the U.S. government who are believed to be anti-Trump." The aim of the inquiry is to "purge the 'bad people' and the 'Deep State'" and deny them promotions.

Advertisement Loading...

McEntee reportedly plans to carry out the most sweeping purges after the November elections.

The move comes after Trump retaliated against several administration officials who testified against him in the impeachment inquiry, those opposed his scheme to get Ukraine to dig up dirt of political rivals, or those who happened to be related to people criticized him.

All received terminations, demotions, or transfers to other positions.

Trump, who ran on a promise of filling his administration with "the best people," has frequently attacked his own appointees for perceived disloyalty. His administration has seen high rates of turnover and he has struggled since taking office to fill critical vacancies.

At least one Trump loyalist in Congress is applauding the impending purge. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) tweeted Friday, "Good. @realDonaldTrump deserves a team that is determined to implement his agenda. Political appointees who are actively undermining @POTUS should resign or be fired."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.