Amy Dorris is at least the 42nd woman to accuse Trump of sexual assault

Dorris said Donald Trump kissed and groped her at the 1997 U.S. Open tennis tournament.

Donald Trump has been hit with yet another allegation of sexual assault, the Guardian reported on Thursday.

Amy Dorris, a former model, said Trump kissed and groped her without her consent during the 1997 US Open tennis tournament in New York.

She is at least the 42nd woman to accuse Trump of sexual assault or rape.

Dorris told the Guardian that Trump "shoved his tongue down my throat" and put his hands "all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything," even as she pleaded for him to stop.

"I was in his grip, and I couldn't get out of it," Dorris told the Guardian.

She added, "I don't know what you call that when you're sticking your tongue just down someone's throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue."

Dorris' account was corroborated by people she told about the incident shortly after it happened, including her therapist.

Among the other women have made similar allegations are Karen Johnson, who came forward in October of 2019 to allege that Trump kissed her without consent at a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in the early 2000s.

Adult film actress Jessica Drake said in October 2016 that Trump kissed her without her consent at a Lake Tahoe golf tournament in 2006.

And former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos said in 2019 that Trump kissed her and touched her breasts in 2007.

Dorris' decision to step forward with her allegations comes as Trump is forcing taxpayers to pay for his defense, with the Justice Department intervening on his behalf in a defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s.

To date, Trump has not been convicted of any crime.

In 2016, after the emergence of an "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump said he would kiss women without consent and "grab them by the pussy" because he was famous and he could do anything, some Republican officials denounced him.

However, those Republicans — including then-House Speaker Paul Ryan — eventually embraced Trump, working with him and defending his actions after he eked out a victory by the narrowest of margins in a handful of swing states.

In 2020, Trump has a major problem with women voters, which a new sexual assault allegation is unlikely to help.

The Washington Post on Saturday featured stories from white women who backed Trump in 2016 but now regret it.

"I would do anything to have him not reelected," Jennifer Applegate, a 42-year-old Pennsylvania woman who voted for Trump in 2016 but now backs Joe Biden, told the Post. "I think this country is a hot mess right now due to him. . . . I don’t even think this is about politics right now. It’s more of a humanity issue for me."

A new poll in Wisconsin shows Biden leading Trump among women 60% to 39%.

And a new Economist/YouGov poll found Biden leading Trump among women nationally 54% to 38%.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.