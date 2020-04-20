Trump's attempt to woo black voters is failing worse than ever

Trump has been courting black voters for his 2020 reelection campaign. A new poll shows his effort is falling far short.

In an effort to win reelection in 2020, Donald Trump and his campaign have made a strong push to win over black voters, a traditionally Democratic constituency.

In fact, Trump claimed in November 2019 that he would win reelection in 2020, thanks to "a groundswell of support from hardworking African American patriots."

Yet, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released on Monday shows that, if the election were held today, Trump could receive less black support than he did in the 2016 election.

The poll found Trump winning 7% of the African American vote in 2020 against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who would get 85% of the African-American vote. That breakdown helps give Biden a 49% to 42% lead over Trump nationally, according to the survey.

In 2016, Trump got 8% of the black vote, according to data from the National Exit Pool.

Trump has long attempted to win over black voters — despite making racist comments.

He tried to hire rapper 50 Cent for his inauguration but was turned down.

In his 2020 State of the Union Address, Trump tried to make a push for black voters by talking about low African American unemployment, before the coronavirus economic downturn.

Trump has so far spent at least $1 million trying to court black voters in 2020, including on advertising in black-run newspapers and radio stations, according to Politico.

He launched the Black Voices for Trump effort in November 2019, which holds events at local community centers where the campaign raffles off cash to attendees.

And he's selling campaign merchandise with words like "woke" emblazoned on it.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) — the only black Republican currently serving in the Senate — predicted Trump's efforts would win over black voters and help Trump win reelection in November.

Scott said in February that Trump would win at least 12% of the black vote, calling it "game over" for Democrats if that were the case.

As of now, at least one poll does not bear that out.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.