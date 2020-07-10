Trump: 'Thousands of boats' in Florida prove 'we're doing very well'

Recent presidential election polling shows Donald Trump running behind Joe Biden.

Donald Trump claimed on Friday that a pro-Trump boat parade is evidence of his political strength in Florida against the presumptive Democratic nominee for president in 2020, former Vice President Joe Biden.

As he touted unreleased polls purportedly showing him doing well in the race, Trump said, "We're doing great. You see the boaters out there, thousands and thousands of boats every weekend, and we appreciate it."

The Trump reelection campaign recently boasted about a boat parade in South Carolina, tweeting, "There has NEVER been a boat parade for Joe Biden!"

National and state polling has shown Trump running behind his previous performance.

Trump won Florida by 1.2 percentage points in 2016 over Secretary Hillary Clinton, but according to FiveThirtyEight's average of recent polling there, Biden is ahead of him by 6.3%. Recent polls published by Fox News and the New York Times show Trump currently losing to Biden in Florida by 9% and 6%, respectively.

National polling currently shows Trump behind Biden by nearly 10%.

From a July 10 Trump campaign event in Florida:

DONALD TRUMP: We're actually doing, in the real polls, we’re doing very well. We reviewed polls this morning with different states. We're doing very well — by the way, you'll be happy to know, in the state of Florida, we're doing great. You see the boaters out there, thousands and thousands of boats every weekend, and we appreciate it.

