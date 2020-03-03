DHS secretary: 'Redemption fund' Trump says will pay for his wall doesn't exist

Trump recently claimed that 'redemption money' from immigrants would help pay for his border wall.

At a rally in New Hampshire in February, Donald Trump told supporters "the wall is being built," and said, "Redemption from illegal aliens that are coming in" is funding the project.

"The redemption money is paying for the wall," he added.

At a March 3 hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) asked Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf about the alleged fund:

REP. BENNIE THOMPSON (D-MS): The president made reference to a redemption fund paying for the wall. Have you – are you familiar with any of this? ACTING SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY CHAD WOLF: I'm sorry, a redemption fund? THOMPSON: He referenced a, at a speech in New Hampshire this month, a redemption fund paying for the wall. WOLF: I know the administration looks at a variety of different sourcing, funding sources for the wall. I know what we are appropriated for and obviously funding that we're, the DOD, is providing for wall construction as well. But that's what I'm familiar with. THOMPSON: So you're not familiar with a redemption — WOLF: I'm just familiar with our appropriated funding. Again, the DOD funding. THOMPSON: So, it's not under DHS? WOLF: It's not under DHS.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.