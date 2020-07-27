Home Opinion Cartoon: Trumpet Crumpets Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Trumpet Crumpets By Clay Jones - July 27, 2020 9:00 AM 790 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Opinion: GOP refusal to extend unemployment benefits is very dangerous Opinion Cartoon: Anti-Social Gatherings Opinion Cartoon: Jack-Booted Portlandia Opinion Cartoon: Stable Cognitive Genius Opinion Cartoon: Mask Conspiracy Opinion Cartoon: Ivanka Beans Opinion Cartoon: Trump v. Fauci Opinion Cartoon: Cognitive Trump Opinion Cartoon: Sewage And Stones RECENT POSTS Major League Baseball's coronavirus outbreak highlights challenges of reopening National Emily Singer - July 27, 2020 Fact check: Trump spent the week lying about kids' safety, veterans, and virus deaths National Associated Press - July 27, 2020 Trump says he's too busy to throw out first pitch after weekend of golfing National Dan Desai Martin - July 27, 2020 Trump cheers on GOP senators for voting for defense bill he said he'd veto National Josh Israel - July 27, 2020 Teachers union: Opening schools too early is 'harmful to military readiness' National Dan Desai Martin - July 27, 2020