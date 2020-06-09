Trump campaign spends $400,000 on ads to raise his spirits

The ads are running on cable news channels Trump watches.

Donald Trump's reelection campaign is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on targeted campaign ads not to swing voter sentiment, but to mollify Trump, who is angry about his poor poll numbers, the Daily Beast reported on Monday.

According to the report, the campaign spent $400,000 to run ads on cable news channels Trump watches. The ads are running in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia — all of which Trump lost in 2016 and has little shot of winning in 2020.

Hillary Clinton won Maryland in 2016 with 60% of the vote, and Virginia with 50% of the vote. The last time a Republican won Virginia at the presidential level was in 2004, while a Republican presidential candidate hasn't won Maryland since 1988.

Trump's reelection hopes are looking grim, with new polling showing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a comfortable lead ahead of the 2020 election.

CNN poll results released Monday found Biden climbing to a 14-point lead over Trump. RealClearPolitics has Biden at an average of 8 points over Trump.

In the New York Times, Nate Cohn reported on Tuesday that Biden "appears in a stronger position to oust an incumbent president than any challenger since Bill Clinton in the summer of 1992."

Trump has complained about the polls, calling them "very unfair" and "FAKE."

On Monday, he tweeted a memo put out by his campaign pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, claiming that the polls showing him trailing Biden were deliberately skewed against him.

McLaughlin & Associates has a record of inaccuracy in analyzing previous election races. In 2014, the firm had gotten so many races wrong that some national Republicans urged GOP candidates not to hire the firm.

