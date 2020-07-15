Trump campaign: If California voting were 'fair,' Trump would win there

It has been 32 years since Republicans won a presidential election in California.

Jenna Ellis, the senior legal adviser for Donald Trump's reelection campaign, claimed that if voting in California was "genuinely fair" Trump would win the election in that state.

On Monday, Ellis complained in a radio interview about mail-in voting and purportedly "unconstitutional" efforts by the state's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to send ballots to voters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump has made numerous baseless allegations about mail-in voting in California as part of his wider campaign attacking it. He has claimed mail-in voting would "lead to the end" of the Republican Party.

When he lost the 2016 election in California to Hillary Clinton by 4.3 million votes, Trump complained that Clinton's huge margin of victory came from "illegal" votes. This was false.

Earlier this year, he baselessly claimed that voting was "rigged" in a California special election. Republicans eventually won the race and Trump hailed the victory without mentioning his previous allegation.

It is highly unlikely a Republican presidential candidate will win California.

California is one of the most reliably Democratic states when it comes to presidential elections. The last time a Republican won California was 1988 with former President George H.W. Bush.

Recent polling from California shows former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of Trump by 24-28 percentage points.

From the July 13 edition of KCBS' "The State of California":

DOUG SOVEREIGN, KCBS: How much is California on your campaign's radar? Do you anticipate at least forcing Joe Biden to play some defense here? JENNA ELLIS: Well, yeah, absolutely, I mean I think that the campaign is looking at California in particular with all of the mail-in voting initiatives and things that unconstitutionally Gov. Newsom is trying to push through. And you know, if there were – if the voting in California was genuinely fair I think that President Trump would actually come out on top.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.