Trump campaign apparently wants 'network of ladies' to spread COVID with debate parties

Advertisement

As COVID-19 ransacks the White House, the Trump campaign is encouraging 'MAGA Meet Ups.'

Donald Trump's campaign urged female supporters on Tuesday to "Host a party" for the upcoming debates — with no mention of any virus safety protocols.

In a Women for Trump 2020 email, the campaign asked supports to sign up to host a "Debate Watch Party & MAGA Meet Up" event.

"These events play a pivotal role in organizing your local community and growing our network of ladies to re-elect President Trump!" the message claimed.

Advertisement

There was nothing whatsoever in the email or on the sign-up page urging that the events require masks, social distancing, or other steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people to "stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms' length) from other people who are not from your household in both indoor and outdoor spaces."

"It is safest to avoid crowded places and gatherings where it may be difficult to stay at least 6 feet away from others who are not from your household," the agency advises. "If you are in a crowded space, try to keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others at all times, and wear a mask. Masks are especially important in times when physical distancing is difficult."

Trump's campaign has held numerous indoor events without requiring masks or social distancing throughout the pandemic. Trump falsely claimed at last week's presidential debate that the events were all safe and outdoors.

"Well, so far we have had no problem whatsoever. It's outside. That makes a big difference according to the experts. And we do them outside and we have tremendous crowds as you see," he said, though his events have likely caused coronavirus spread and possibly even deaths. Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain died from COVID-19 in July, after appearing maskless at an indoor Trump rally.

Back in March, Trump once urged social distancing in a two-word tweet. But in recent days, as he recovers from his own COVID-19 infection, he has returned to downplaying the virus.

"Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," he tweeted Monday, hours after checking himself out of the hospital.

The White House medical staff reportedly believes that a September Rose Garden event for Trump's Supreme Court nominee — where COVID-19 safety protocols were ignored — spread the virus to a large number of Trump allies and staffers.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.