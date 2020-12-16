Trump accidentally admits defeat in campaign fundraising email

Advertisement

The campaign sent an email asking if Trump should run again in 2024 — an admission he lost in 2020.

Donald Trump's campaign sent a fundraising email Tuesday night asking supporters whether Trump should run for president again in 2024 — a tacit admission that he lost the 2020 election.

"Rest assured, YOUR president will NEVER stop fighting for YOU and YOUR family," reads the email, which is peppered with bizarre and unnecessary capital letters.

The email was sent with the subject line "Should President Trump run in 2024?" and falsely says the "Radical Left STOLE" the election from Trump.

Of course, asking supporters whether Trump should run again in 2024 is an admission that he will no longer be in office come Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

That's because the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution clearly states, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

After submitting a response to the poll, the recipient is asked to provide an email address and then a donation to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee "to keep fighting even after Election Day." It's part of a barrage of solicitations from the Trump campaign since the 2020 election, in which they've raised millions on the false premise that the donations could help make Trump's anti-democratic attempt to steal the election successful.

The effort has already failed, as judges threw out Trump and his allies' lawsuits, and the Electoral College voted on Monday to seal Biden's 306 to 232 victory.

Yet Trump is still pushing baseless voter fraud lies as part of his failed coup attempt.

Now, he wants Congress to refuse to accept the Electoral College results when the new members meet on Jan. 6 to ceremoniously solidify Biden's victory.

But that effort will also fail, and he will be out on Jan. 20.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.