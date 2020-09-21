Trump's campaign is already raising money off Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

Advertisement

They're already shilling T-shirts.

It has been less than three days since Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, but already Donald Trump's campaign is trying to make money off of her passing.

In a Sunday night email to supporters, the campaign invited them to pay $30 for a "Fill That Seat" shirt — a reference to his plan to quickly try to ram her replacement through the Senate before the November elections.

The email falsely claimed that the recipient has "priority access" for only "one hour" to buy a shirt, after which Team Trump will "be forced to give it to the next Patriot in line." More than 16 hours after the email went out, the tee shirts are still available for purchase on the campaign's website for anyone who wants one.

On Monday morning, Trump admitted in a Fox News interview that he is deciding who to nominate for the seat based on politics. "I try not to say so. I think probably automatically it is. Even if you're not wanting to do that, it becomes a little automatic."

In the same appearance, he also lied about Ginsburg's dying wish that her replacement be determined by the next president. Trump falsely claimed that it was likely an invented claim by House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

While Trump's supporters may like the idea of rushing through a last-minute nomination in the 43 days before the November elections, most Americans do not.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Sunday found that 62% of Americans want the vacancy filled by the winner of the upcoming elections. Just 23% disagreed. Even among Republicans, half said the Supreme Court nomination should be decided by November's winner.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.