Trump campaign mocks Biden's schedule as he's visiting his son's grave

Hogan Gidley sarcastically asked if Biden called a 'lid' on his day, as Biden was visiting Beau in the graveyard.

Donald Trump and his campaign have relentlessly mocked Democratic nominee Joe Biden for scaling back traditional campaign appearances because he is taking coronnavirus precautions seriously to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

But that line of attack fell flat on Tuesday, when Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley sarcastically asked if Biden had already ended his public appearances for the day by calling what's known in campaign lingo as a "lid." At the same time Gidley asked that question on Twitter, Biden was leaving church to visit the grave of his family members including his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

"Hey, anyone know if Joe Biden has called a 'lid' yet?" Gidley tweeted at 7:42 a.m. Eastern time.

At 7:27 a.m. Eastern, less than 15 minutes before Gidley's tweet, Biden was photographed at Beau's grave — which he has visited multiple times in the final stretch of the campaign.

Another video at 7:18 a.m. posted by NBC News' Marianna Sotomayor showed Biden entering church.

This is not the first time the Trump campaign has mocked Biden while he visited the gravesite of his multiple family members who died. Besides Beau, Biden also lost his first wife and a daughter in a car accident just before he was sworn into the Senate in 1972.

Back in September, Francis Brennan, the Trump campaign's director of strategic response, said Biden was just "meandering along" along with video of Biden walking to the gravesites of his family.

Ultimately, the Trump campaign has pushed a false narrative that Biden was hiding in his basement, and also tried to paint him as having dementia.

In a few hours, the country will learn whether those baseless attacks worked.

