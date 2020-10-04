Trump's campaign outreach to LGBTQ voters is all a sham

It's all posturing, advocates say, pointing to the Trump administration's 175 separate attacks on LGBTQ people.

Eric Trump bragged about his father's supposed LGBTQ support during a Fox News interview on Tuesday.

Fox News host Ainsley Earhart had just described an unidentified lesbian Trump voter who New York Times columnist Bret Stephens said he interviewed for his latest opinion piece. Earhart asked if Eric thought his father expected this kind of "secret voter" to turn up at the polls on Election Day.

"I’m telling you, I see it every day, the LGBT community, they are incredible and you should see how they’ve come out in full force for my father every single day," the younger Trump responded.

"'I’m part of that community and we love the man and thank you for protecting our neighborhoods and thank you for protecting our cities,'" he added, paraphrasing those supporters.

Eric Trump's comments are just the latest by key Trump allies over the past few months to assert strong LGBTQ support for the president, despite his administration's 175 attacks on the LGBTQ community. These attacks include reversing or attempting to roll back safeguards for homeless transgender people, transgender students, transgender patients, and allowing contractors and subcontractors to enjoy broad religious exemptions that could result in discrimination against LGBTQ employees.

Experts reject the idea that Trump, his supporters, his campaign, or the GOP generally are concerned with getting votes from members of the LGBTQ community or about the concerns of LGBTQ people in general.

On Tuesday, Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, responded in a tweet to Eric Trump's comments. "The LGBTQ community is indeed incredible, but the Trump Administration's record on LGBTQ issues is shameful and abysmal," Ellis said. "The Trump family and their surrogates lie about widespread support in our community. LGBTQ voters will not fall for it."

Instead, some LGBTQ advocates say Trump and those who support him want to be seen as attempting to court their vote for strategic reasons.

Attitudes about LGBTQ people and LGBTQ rights are changing. As of last year, 61% of Americans supported marriage equality and 31% opposed it according to Pew Research polling. In 2004, 60% opposed it and 31% supported it. A majority of Americans now support nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people as well, according to a 2019 Public Religion Research Institute poll.

Moreover, the Trump campaign doesn't have good reason to be optimistic that they will gain many LGBTQ people's votes. According to a Morning Consult poll released in June, Joe Biden leads Trump among LGBTQ voters by an average of 43 percentage points. Among LGBTQ Republicans, 12% said they would vote for Biden.

During the 2018 midterms, LGBTQ people made up 6% of the electorate. An overwhelming percentage, 82%, voted for the Democratic option in the House of Representatives.

LGBTQ people also showed up at the polls earlier this year on Super Tuesday, with nearly 1 in 10 voters identifying as LGBTQ. A Williams Institute report on the 2020 LGBTQ vote found that 50% of LGBTQ voters said they identify most with the Democratic Party compared to 38% of non-LGBTQ voters.

The GOP focus on the LGBTQ community was kickstarted back in June, when the Republican National Committee published a brief on its website titled, "President Trump Has Taken Unprecedented Steps To Protect The LGBTQ Community."

The listed achievements included Trump's claim that he would protect LGBTQ people, which was made at the Republican National Convention in 2016 to stoke anti-Muslim sentiments; his appointment of Richard Grenell, who is openly gay, to acting director of the Office of National Intelligence; and an HIV/AIDS initiative that aims to end the epidemic by 2030.

Earlier in September, Trump quote-tweeted, "Great!" in response to an informal poll by the social media company Hornet, that said 45% of gay men supported him.

In response to Trump's tweet, however, Hornet later stated, "In effect, the only thing truly measured by Hornet’s results are the opinions of those Hornet users who chose to take the survey, not the broader Hornet user base, not gay American men, and most definitely not the broader American LGBTQ community."

In a statement last month to the New York Times, on Trump's sudden so-called outreach efforts, a White House spokesman claimed that it could "not be further from the truth" that LGBTQ people's rights were threatened under the Trump administration.

Still, administration officials told the New York Times that Trump was largely unsure of what political rewards the LGBTQ community could provide him and was more concerned evangelical voters.