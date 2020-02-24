Campaign official promises to share QAnon supporter's message with Trump

Kayleigh McEnany interviewed a man who helped carry a veteran at a Trump rally. The man turned out to be a major believer in the debunked QAnon conspiracy that Trump is fighting against a group of pedophiles and cannibals in the 'deep state.'

The Trump campaign's national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany recently tried to capitalize on the "viral" moment from Trump's rally in Phoenix last week — when two men carried a 100-year-old veteran to his seat in the arena — by interviewing one of the men.

But the man she was interviewing , identified by the media as Jason Frank, turns out to be a big supporter of QAnon — a growing right-wing conspiracy theory based on, as the Associated Press puts it, "the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the 'deep state' and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals."

During the interview, McEnany claimed incidents like those involving the veteran are far more prevalent than the violence, racism, sexism, and anti-media rage by Trump supporters captured at his events.

She then asks Frank to talk about what the moment really meant.

"It wasn't about me, it was about the shirt I was wearing, it was about what that 'Where we go one we go all' stands for, right?" said Frank, referring to a phrase many supporters of the QAnon theory say. Frank wore a QAnon shirt as he helped carry the veteran.

Frank told McEnandy he is "one of the digital soldiers" — a.k.a. a member of the QAnon community — and said that's "why I don't sleep. All I do is share information."

McEnany continued to engage Frank after these comments.

"If you could say one thing to the president, what would you say?" she asks him.

Frank responds,"Who is Q?"

Many QAnon supporters believe Q is a high-ranking military officer who is working with Trump in a war against the "deep state" cabal that includes Democratic politicians and liberal celebrities.

"OK, I will pass all of this along," McEnany replies, refusing to knock down the absurd conspiracy theory that has grown among Trump supporters and even Republican candidates running for Congress.

On his Twitter page, Frank — who tweets as @QAnon_1972 — seems to earnestly believe that McEnany is bringing his QAnon question to Trump.

"Its only a matter of time. Ill keep you posted if he answers yet," he tweeted.

Trump himself has helped prop up the QAnon conspiracy by retweeting QAnon accounts — validating the supporters' belief that Trump is secretly in a war with pedophiles and cannibals within the "deep state."

"They certainly also get encouraged by Trump repeatedly retweeting QAnon accounts," podcaster Travis View told the Daily Beast in January as part of an article of the growing QAnon support among Trump's base.

"They claim that Trump would never retweet pro-Q accounts if there was nothing to Q."