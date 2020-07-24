Trump campaign: 'Twitter polls' prove Trump 'is doing incredibly well'

Unfortunately for the Trump campaign, Twitter polls are not a legitimate scientific measure of public sentiment.

Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser for Donald Trump's reelection campaign, cited unscientific "Twitter polls" as evidence that Trump is "doing incredibly well" against Joe Biden.

Twitter polls can be answered by any user on the social media service at random and can't be relied on to accurately assessing public opinion.

The Trump campaign, along with Trump himself, has repeatedly attacked legitimate polling showing a lead for Biden.

From the July 23 edition of OAN's "After Hours":

ALEX SALVI, host: When we look at the polls right now, I know that a lot of people are very skeptical of acknowledging what they saw in 2016. Are you concerned at all? JENNA ELLIS: Not at all. And the reason for that is not only are we seeing a repeat of 2016 and the polls that the Democrats want to manipulate. If you look at the mainstream media polls and how they're underrepresenting Republicans as well as likely voters in those polls, we're seeing, you know, yet again, a 2016. But also, our internal polling where we want to actually see what's going on and where the president and the campaign are situated, those internal numbers are actually doing very well. And if you look at, also, I know that Twitter polls are, you know, a wide source of controversy, but if you look at even those polls that are open to anyone to join in, but they can only vote once — and those have over 100,000 responses — the president is doing incredibly well with any of those that are not just controlled by the mainstream media.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.