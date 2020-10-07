Kamala Harris wants to be safe at debate. Trump team calls that 'insanity.'

Advertisement

The comment comes even as Donald Trump and many of his inner circle have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Marc Lotter, director of strategic communications for Donald Trump's reelection campaign, said on Wednesday it was "insanity" for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, to request a plexiglass barrier between herself and Mike Pence at their upcoming debate.

Pence initially resisted the installation of a plexiglass divider between himself and Harris at the debate. Katie Miller, Pence's communications director, mocked concerns about spreading the deadly virus that has killed over 210,000 Americans, saying Harris wanted to "use a fortress around herself."

Miller's husband, top Trump aide Stephen Miller, has now tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump is the most high-profile person infected with COVID-19 in a cluster that includes positive diagnoses for Melania Trump, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, among others.

JACK HARRIS, Host: Marc, what do we expect, there's already been sort of a flap over whether or not they're going to have plexiglass at the debate. MARC LOTTER: Yeah, good morning Jack. You really have to question, I mean, the insanity of the Democrats. I mean, Vice President Pence and Senator Harris are already going to be twelve feet apart, which is double the CDC recommendation but she's insisting on surrounding herself in plexiglass to further protect herself. You've just got to wonder.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.